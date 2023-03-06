Women's health key for healthy society: Collector Dilli Rao

NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao said the State government has been paying special attention towards the health care of women. 'A healthy society would be established when women lead a healthy life.' In view of International Women's Day on March 8, a cycle rally was organised under the auspices of the District Medical and Health department under the slogan 'Healthy Women- Healthy India' from Government General Hospital (old) here on Sunday.





After flagging off the rally, the Collector stated that women need to pay attention to their health and asked them to do physical exercise to maintain good health. The government is paying special attention to women's health and is providing nutritious food to women through the Anganwadi centres, schools and colleges. The government is also distributing iron tablets to prevent anaemia, he informed. Dilli Rao said by implementing the family doctor concept, every medical officer visits every family and identifies those suffering from long-term diseases like diabetes, hypertension, thyroid, heart disease and provide medical help and distribute medicines free of cost. He directed the Anganwadi workers, Asha workers and women of self-help groups to identify those suffering from health disorders and provide them with the necessary medical assistance.





The Collector appreciated medical officers and staff, who organised the cycle rally to make women conscious about health. Indian Red Cross Society president Dr G Samaram, ICDS PD G Umadevi, DMHO M Suhasini, Dr Usha Rani, VMC deputy Mayor Sailaja Reddy, Bellam Durga and others participated in the rally.



