YSRCP demands increase in PG medical seats; withdrawal of GO 85

Vijayawada: YSRCP expressed solidarity with the protesting doctors who have been demanding the withdrawal of the GO 85 which reduced the reservations in the post graduate medical education.

Dr Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav of YSRCP NTR district doctors wing, in a statement here on Sunday, said the GO would harm the Dalit, tribal, and other weaker sections since they would have limited access to quality medical education and specialist healthcare services.

He recalled that the government had introduced the in-service PG quota to appoint specialist doctors in government hospitals, particularly in rural and tribal areas. However, private specialists were unwilling to serve in these areas, and the initiative was unsuccessful. The in-service quota provided 30 per cent reservation in clinical branches and 50 per cent in non-clinical branches for doctors working in government institutions.

The recent GO-85 reduces the existing reservation to a maximum of 15 per cent in clinical branches and 30 per cent in non-clinical branches. This move is unjustified, as there is still shortage of specialist doctors in the State.

In fact, a recent notification invited applications for 488 specialist posts, indicating the need for more doctors. The government’s decision will lead to reduced access to quality medical education for marginalised communities, shortage of specialist doctors in rural and tribal areas, inequitable distribution of healthcare services.

Dr Ambati demanded the government to withdraw GO 85 and restore the original reservation percentage, to increase the number of seats in PG medical admissions and to provide salary incentives to in-service doctors to encourage them to work in rural and tribal areas.

The government must prioritise the healthcare needs of marginalised communities and ensure that they have access to quality medical services.