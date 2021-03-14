YSRCP wins Nuzvid, Pedana Municipalities, 3 Nagara Panchayats

Vijayawada: YSRCP candidates won thumping victory in the municipal elections held for the municipalities of Pedana, Nuzvid and three nagara panchayats of Vuyyur, Nandigama and Tiruvuru. The YSRCP candidates won the elections comfortably. The counting of votes was held on Sunday while the election was held on March 10 for the Urban Local Bodies of municipal corporations, municipalities and nagara panchayats.

In Nuzvid, the YSRCP won 23 wards against the elections held for 30 wards. The TDP won seven wards. Two candidates were elected unopposed earlier. So, the elections were conducted for only 30 wards in Nuzvid.

In Pedana Municipality, the YSRCP won 21 wards while the TDP and Jana Sena won one ward each. The total wards in Pedana are 23.

In Tiruvuru, the YSRCP won 17 wards against the total wards of 20. The TDP candidates won three wards. In Nandigama, the YCP won 13 wards, the TDP got six and one ward by Jana Sena. The total wards are 20. In Vuyyur , the YSRCP won 16 wards and TDP candidates elected in four wards.

In Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation, the YCP candidates won in 36 municipal divisions against the total 50 wards. The TDP won 4 and Jana Sena one by 9 pm. The YSRCP candidates will be elected as mayor and deputy mayors in Machilipatnam.