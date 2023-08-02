Yudha Bheri: Jagan destroyed irrigation sector, slams Naidu

Nandikotkur (Nandyal): Irrigation sector in the state got totally reversed due to the destructive policies adopted by the YSRCP government and irrigation suffered a huge loss, lambasted former chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday.

As part of the TDP’s ‘Yudha Bheri’ programme taken up to highlight the failures of the state government in the irrigation sector, Naidu was touring Nandyal district on Tuesday. On his arrival at Orvakal airport, the TDP supremo was given a warm reception by a large number of party leaders and activists.

Later, addressing a public meeting, Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP has declared a war on the destruction of the irrigation projects and as part of the programme, he will visit all the projects in the state to create awareness among the people. Observing that he is now embarking on the ‘Yudha Bheri’ from Nandikotkur to Pathapatnam, he said that beginning his yatra here he will tour about 2,500 km to bring awareness among all.

Mucchumarri project is a lifeline for Rayalaseema, the TDP chief said, and stated that he will certainly complete this project and dedicate it to the nation. Banakacherla is the gateway of Rayalaseema through which drinking and irrigation needs of the region can be met, he noted.

Recalling that Rayalaseema witnessed several agitations for water, Chandarbabu said that the situation has got totally changed after NT Rama Rao became the chief minister in 1983. Entire Rayalaseema turned into a fertile region with the Srisailam Right Bank Canal (SRBC) and the whole credit goes to the then Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, he maintained.

For the Telugu Ganga project, NTR had convinced three chief ministers and the prime minister and successfully supplied drinking water to Chennai, Naidu recalled. It is the TDP that launched the Handri-Neeva, Galeru-Nagari, Mucchumarri and the SRBC he said, adding that it is NTR who is behind supply of water for the entire region. While the TDP successfully supplied water to Rayalaseema, this Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, has completely destroyed all these projects, he regretted.

“After coming back to power I will certainly focus on resolving the water crisis in the region and I am proposing to utilise the three TMC feet of water from the Godavari which is flowing into the sea every year,” the TDP supremo stated.

The person who has come to power by seeking a single opportunity has deceived the state and the people of Rayalaseema, he said in an oblique reference to Jagan. This is the last opportunity for that person, he remarked.

Pointing out that Rs 68,000 crore was spent for irrigation projects in five years during the TDP regime, Chandarbabu said that Jagan has spent a meager amount of Rs 22,000 crore. “I have spent Rs 12,400 crore for these projects in Rayalaseema, but this traitor has till now spent only Rs 2,000 crore,” the TDP chief said and demanded a reply from Jagan as to why so less amount is spent on the irrigation projects in the region.

Asking the public who gathered for his meeting whether they got jobs in the YSRCP rule, Chandrababu Naidu said that this government will remain in power only for six more months. “I have constructed an airport here with Rs 90 crore and this Chief Minister has named it after him by simply cutting the ribbon,” he ridiculed.

Had the industrial sector proposed in the region in an extent of 10,000 acres during the TDP rule been completed the youth would have got employment opportunities here, Naidu said and asked whether this Chief Minister could get even a single industry to the region.

Maintaining that he always remains a tiger, Chandrababu said that he formulates plans thinking what will happen after 20 years. “I am promising you that water will be supplied for every acre in the region and every youth will get a job besides I will ensure that all the women should feel happy,” the TDP supremo said.