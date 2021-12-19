100 youth from Andhra Pradesh to take part in National Youth Fest-2022

Visakhapatnam: To mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the National Youth Festival will be organised across the State on January 12, said Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao.

Participating in a virtual meeting with the Union Minister for Youth Services and Sports here on Saturday, the Minister said 100 talented youth will be representing the State in the National Youth Festival- 2022 to be held in Puducherry from January 12 to 16.

As a part of it, the Minister said, competitions will be held in kabaddi, kho kho, volleyball, folk dances, and folk songs, among others. Also, contests like essay-writing and oratorical contests will be held for the students in collaboration with various associations, voluntary organisations, stakeholders and Ramakrishna Mission, Srinivasa Rao added. Further, the Minister mentioned that the winners of district-level games and cultural events would be awarded on the National Youth Day celebrations. Sports coaches, among others, were present in the meeting.