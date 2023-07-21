300 selected on day-1 of Agniveer rally

Vizianagaram: Youth from several districts actively took part in the Army recruitment rally held here, for recruiting Agni veers into Indian army. The event would be held for 10 more days till August 2.

Youth, who have cleared written exam, have attended for the next level of events like long jump and running. Around 120 Army Jawans and equal number of local police have been deployed to control the cadets and to conduct the programme in a peaceful way.

On the first day, pull-ups and 1.6 km running, zig zag walking, ditch jumping and other events were conducted. Around 300 candidates have been selected on Thursday. The district administration has provided food and accommodation, drinking water, temporary toilets and medical help for emergency needs.

SP M Deepika Patil and others have visited the police training college ground and observed the arrangements.