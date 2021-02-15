74 vehicles seized for using high-decibel horns

Visakhapatnam: The city traffic police warned the motorists not to use 'noisy' air horns beyond permissible limits.

In connection with this, the traffic police conducted a special drive across the city and seized 74 vehicles for using non-permissible air horns, multi-toned horns and silencers. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ch Adinarayana made it clear that the sound from a vehicle horn or a silencer should not exceed more than 80-90 decibel.

The seized vehicles were sent to the law and order wing. Further, Adinarayana explained that cases were registered against the violators under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The ADCP said silencer and horn should not be altered. Also, he alerted the vehicle mechanics that action will be taken against them if they try to alter any vehicles with high-decibel horns.

The traffic police added that the drive will be continued.