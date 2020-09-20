76.10% aspirants appear for village secretariat exams in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The second phase of written examinations for village and ward secretariats in the district began peacefully on Sunday at 277 centres across Visakhapatnam.

District Collector V Vinay Chand paid a visit to a few examination centres, enquired about the number of candidates attended and checked for problems if any, etc.

Of the 277 centres, a total of 71,945 (76.10 per cent) attended the exam. Of the 94,543 candidates, who are expected to attend, 22,598 remained absent. Of the 73,246 students, 56,232 (76.75 per cent) appeared for the morning exams and 17,014 were not present.

Of the 21,297 students, 15,713 (74 per cent) appeared for the afternoon exams and 5,584 were absent. Among the candidates who appeared for the exam, 22 were coronavirus positive patients. Special rooms were arranged for them to write the exam.