A host of amenities provided at 88th ward

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao mentioned that the coalition government will work towards development of the city.

On Friday, along with Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu and ward corporator M Mutyala Naidu, he laid foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs 3.13 crore in 88th ward.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that the NDA government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will develop State on all fronts in a consistent manner. He said that Visakhapatnam is a very attractive city and there is a need to develop the city to draw more number of tourists. Srinivasa Rao stated that that as part of facilitating infrastructure for the people, CC roads, CC canals, CC culverts, box culverts are being constructed in Bangarupeta, Indira Nagar, Mutyamamba colony, Kothur, Nagaraju Thota, Kunchuvanipalem, Gangavaram and other areas in the ward.

The Mayor instructed the GVMC engineering officials to commence works at the earliest and complete them within the stipulated time.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu said that the coalition government is providing welfare schemes and focusing on various development programmes across the state.

GVMC 6th zone commissioner BRS Seshadri, executive engineer MRS Prasad, assistantengineer Kedarnath, TDP and Jana Sena party leaders and GVMC staff participated in the programme.