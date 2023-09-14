A Ravi Shankar takes charge as CP of Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A. Ravi Shankar took over charge as Commissioner of Police of Visakhapatnam district here on Thursday. Police officers and staff of the Commissionerate welcomed him on the occasion.

The CP post has been elevated to the prestigious rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), reinforcing the city's commitment to safety and security.

In view of making Visakhapatnam an executive capital of AP, the Police Commissioner post has been elevated to the rank of ADGP.

A. Ravi Shankar has an impeccable track record, having previously served as the ADGP (Law and Order) for an impressive longer tenure overseeing law enforcement across the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge, the CP, said, “Top priority would be given to the security of women and tourists. Given the 2024 elections, law and order would be maintained, he added.