AC electric bus service between Madanapalle, Tirupati begins

Madanapalle (Annamayya district): APSRTC (Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation) on Monday launched the electric bus services between Madanapalle in Annamayya district and the pilgrim city Tirupati. APSRTC Chairman Mallikarjuna Reddy along with MLA Navaz Basha inaugurated the AC electric bus services at Madanapalle bus station by flagging off the bus to Tirupati.

Speaking on the occasion, Mallikarjuna Reddy said the state-run transport corporation introduced electric bus services for eco-friendly commuting to reduce pollution and allocated 100 buses to Tirupati area.

The electric AC bus service was first introduced between Tirupati and Tirumala for ferrying pilgrims, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in October last year. The Corporation provided 50 electric buses for operating on Tirumala ghat road.

Later, the electric bus services between Tirumala and Airport via Tirupati was launched with 14 buses followed by electric bus services between Tirupati and Kadapa in May this year and Tirupati-Nellore in June this year, 12 buses each, he explained while affirming that the RTC was keen on induction of more electric buses for eco-friendly commuting in the districts.

APSRTC Vice-Chairman Vijayanand Reddy, Director Raja Reddy, Annamayya district public transport officer (DPTO) Ramu were present.

Madanapalle RTC Depot I and 2 Managers M Venkataramana Reddy and Niranjan Reddy said 12 AC electric bus services will be operated between Tirupati and Madanpalle and the fare is Rs 300 each ticket.