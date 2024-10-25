Act with humanity & empathy to address challenges, leaders of Indo-Pacific urged

Visakhapatnam: As power dynamics shift, leaders in the Indo-Pacific region should focus not just on geopolitics but also on the broader human impact of their decisions, said Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat here on Thursday.

Speaking at the inaugural of an international conference on ‘The Indo-Pacific in an era of changing power dynamics: economic integration and security’ held at GITAM campus here on Thursday, the MP highlighted complex challenges posed by poverty, climate change, migration, access to safe drinking water, population growth, unemployment, and social inequality, among others.

The MP stressed that these challenges require global and regional leaders to act with humanity and empathy. “By addressing global challenges through diplomacy and cooperation, the region’s leadership can shape into a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable future for the world,” he added, encouraging the youth to be globally conscious citizens prepared to face future challenges with increased awareness and responsibility.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said that the relationship between China and Taiwan, often referred to as the ‘two Chinas’ issue and it remains one of the most sensitive and complex geopolitical challenges in the world today. She pointed out that the dynamics between the two entities have profound implications for international diplomacy, security, and economic stability, particularly in the context of the broader Indo-Pacific region.

She observed that Taiwan’s economic significance, particularly its dominance in the semiconductor industry, makes the island a vital player in global technology supply chains.

She mentioned that Visakhapatnam is a key maritime hub on India’s eastern coast and plays a significant role in the Indo-Pacific region.

TAIPEI Economic and Cultural Centre in India deputy representative Robert Hsieh Bor-Huei briefed about the Taiwan economic growth and international relations.

Organised jointly by the Centre for East Asian Studies, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University (New Delhi), the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India and GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences, the event brought together scholars, policymakers, and thought leaders to discuss key economic and security issues shaping the Indo-Pacific region.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor Y Gowtham Rao said that many third-world countries which are in need of infrastructure and economic development fall into debt traps when dealing with emerging powerhouses.

He also mentioned that the emerging powerhouses are following unhealthy practices to exploit natural resources from third world countries, leading to the depletion of natural resources without corresponding benefits to the local populations.

The VC observed that India has long embraced a unique approach to building its economic power, grounded in the principles of peace, honesty and hard work which shaped India’s journey toward becoming a significant global player in the 21st century.