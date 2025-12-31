Advanced radiation tech for precision, improved patient comfort

Visakhapatnam: Marking 20 years of excellence in cancer care, Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (MGCHRI) in Visakhapatnam, achieved a significant milestone with the inauguration of a next-generation precision radiation technology ‘Advanced Tomotherapy Radixact X9’.

The advancement further mirrors MGCHRI’s position as Andhra Pradesh’s first and only apex-level cancer institute, dedicated to delivering advanced, ethical, and patient-centric cancer care, informed Dr. Murali Krishna Voonna, managing director and chief surgical oncologist of the MGCHRI.

The facility was inaugurated by Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat, Dr. Murali Krishna, senior doctors and other dignitaries at MVP Colony.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Murali Krishna Voonna stated that the introduction of TomoTherapy® Radixact X9 represents a major step forward in MGCHRI’s two-decade journey, enabling globally benchmarked radiation oncology care with greater precision, enhanced safety and improved patient comfort.

This advanced technology is beneficial for treating complex cancers, pediatric cancers, head and neck cancers, prostate cancer, spine tumors and for specialised procedures.

Over the past 20 years, the hospital treated over 2,00,000 patients from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and neighbouring regions.