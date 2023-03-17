Agniveer recruitment for Indian Air Force from today

Vizianagaram: District administration is creating awareness among the youth on the recruitment of Agniveers for Indian Air Force.

SETVIZ chief executive officer K Ram Gopal said that the registration process for the Agniveers in Air Force wing would start from March 17 and the portal would remain open till March 31.

Both male and female candidates born between December 26, 2002 and June 26, 2006 can apply for the jobs.

For more details, they can go visit https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in website. Ram Gopal said candidates who completed Class 12 in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry or the candidates who hold diploma course of three years duration or two years vocational courses are also eligible. The online exams for these posts would be conducted from May 20, he added.