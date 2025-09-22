AI-based tech to minimise power cuts, improve safety

Visakhapatnam: How impactful it would be if a damaged power pole is identified much before any breakdown?

It is the same quest that made a team of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited’s (APEPDCL) IT engineers, students from Andhra University and Bengaluru-based start-up JOHNAIC to collaborate with one another and build a robust Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based server.

Besides minimising power outages, the team members mentioned that the innovation would enhance public safety and strengthen self-reliance.

Even as expensive options like drone-based monitoring are making in-roads into the energy sector, APEPDCL sought a workable and cost-effective solution that field staff, linemen and assistant executive engineers could use seamlessly as the newly-designed AI enabler works well for the frontline operations. “The drive to embed emerging technologies like AI into day-to-day discom operations led to the exploration of the new system. Turning this exploration into a real time AI model within a few weeks proved to be not just a game-changer but also indicated that home-grown innovation can power our grid. Going forward, AI can be incorporated to augment and support our manpower,” opined Prudhvi Tej Immadi, CMD, APEPDCL.

Earlier in March, an AI server was deployed in APEPDCL’s data centre.

Guided by the CMD, the team created a system which is capable of detecting faulty poles such as leaning poles and tilted cross-arms automatically, using a smartphone camera.

In collaboration with JOHNAIC and its CEO Sasank Chilamkurthy’s mentorship, students were trained in GPU programming and AI workflows. The IT team, led by Van Srinivas, mobilised linemen to capture training data, eventually achieving high accuracy in identifying defective infrastructure.

The system is now integrated into routine operational surveys, with future expansions targeting insulator defects and vegetation growth. More importantly, this work has been open-sourced to accelerate adoption across other discoms. With the adoption of emerging technologies, APEPDCL aims to deliver enhanced consumer services.