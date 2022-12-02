All set for Navy Day fete tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: The stage is all set for the Navy Day celebrations as the Indian Navy is pulling out all stops to show its might through an operational demonstration on Sunday in Visakhapatnam.

Commemorating the Indian Navy's achievements in Operation Trident during the Indo-Pak war of 1971, the Navy Day is celebrated every year.

This year, the celebrations gain greater significance as President of India and supreme commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu will witness the event hosted by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are expected to attend the fete.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta will lay a wreath at the 'Victory at Sea' War Memorial on the Navy Day.

On Friday, the final rehearsals of the operational demonstration were carried out amid a large number of viewers. People from different places made their way to the RK Beach to witness the event. Traffic bottlenecks were seen in several junctions blocking a fleet of vehicles heading towards the Beach Road which comes under a heavy security blanket. Although the rehearsals of operational demonstrations were held earlier during the week, the full-dress rehearsal on Friday saw a large number of viewers. The authorities concerned issued passes for the same as the event included all the feats to be carried out on December 4. The celebrations aim to foster increased outreach and awareness about the navy among the public.

About 15 ships, including the ones from other Naval Commands and 25 aircraft are scheduled to take part in the event. A short musical performance by the acclaimed musical trio Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy is scheduled. During the rehearsals scheduled on Sunday, many aircraft would be flying over RK Beach. People will be able to view the manoeuvres by the ships, submarines, helicopters, different types of aircraft, a simulated beach assault by marine commandos, skydiving followed by a band performance at the RK Beach. The operational demonstration will culminate with a sunset ceremony and illumination by ships at anchorage.

Meanwhile, all arrangements are in place for the grand event, including dedicated enclosures along the Beach Road for the VVIPs, officials and dignitaries. LED screens for better viewing of the celebrations have been installed for the purpose. Security checks have been carried out with the assistance of dog and bomb squads.