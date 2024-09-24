Live
Alliance corporators demand Mayor’s resignation
Visakhapatnam: Alleging a large scale corruption in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation during the YSRCP’s tenure, the alliance corporators demanded resignation of Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari.
Raising their voice during the GVMC council meeting which was held for the first time after the formation of the new government here on Tuesday, they called for a detailed investigation into the irregularities reported into the decisions made during the previous government.
The corporators headed towards the Mayor’s podium and raised slogans, surrounding the podium. Heated arguments were exchanged between the YSRCP and alliance corporators. Following which, the Mayor adjourned the council meeting for 10 minutes. .
After the formation of the alliance government, the YSRCP corporators alleged that injustice was done to the Dalits.
A number of public issues were discussed during the meeting.