Amarnath rips into TDP chief

Visakhapatnam: Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has more corruption charges against him than any other political leader in the country. Speaking at a press conference at the circuit house here on Monday, he said Naidu’s financial crimes have been proved by the income tax department officials with statistics.

Amarnath questioned why Chandrababu Naidu, who claims to be honest, is not talking about corruption of Rs 118 crore exposed by the I-T department.

He said that the I-T department clearly explained in a 46-page show cause notice how Naidu collected the money.

Moreover, Naidu’s PA Srinivas spilled the beans on the ‘financial crimes’ of the former CM to the I-T officials, he claimed.

The minister alleged that Naidu received up to Rs 15 crore in Dirhams from Dubai as a bribe. He said TDP chief’s history of corruption will be brought to the notice of the people and that he should answer in public court and be punished.