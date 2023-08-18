AMNS India Limited to install solar power in Victoria Hospital

Visakhapatnam: The ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited-Vizag Asset officials came forward to facilitate solar power to Government Victoria Hospital (Gosha Hospital).

The officials from AMNS India Limited, including Vizag Asset Executive Director M Ravindranath and Head HR and Admin D.S.Varma met District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and handed over a letter of consent to provide solar power worth Rs. 30 lakh at Government Victoria Hospital Visakhapatnam under its corporate social responsibility initiative.

AMNS India Ltd had already signed a memorandum of understanding with the King George Hospital in the month of June for the installation of a solar power project worth Rs. 50 lakh over the CSR block rooftop of KGH under its CSR endeavour. The solar power installation at the KGH is expected to be completed by September.