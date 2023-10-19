Anakapalli: Deputy Chief Minister Bodi Mutyala Naidu releases baby fish into Raiwada reservoir

Anakapalli : Deputy Chief Minister Bodi Mutyala Naidu released Rs 8.3 lakh baby fish in Raiwada reservoir. The fish varieties were released into the water body as a part of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana scheme.

Close to 6.8 lakh Ragandi, 80,000 Bochche and 80,000 Mosu fish have been released in the water body. Mandal MPP Rajeshwari Bhaskar Rao, ZPTC Karri Satyam, Fisheries department officials, YCP district and mandal leaders participated in the programme that aimed to reduce the infrastructure and production gaps in the fisheries sector.