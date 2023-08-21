Anakapalli: Youth drowns in Pudimadaka beach

Anakapalli: One youth drowned, while the condition of the other person is said to be critical as they were dragged into sea by a giant wave here on Sunday.



Four boys and two girls visited Pudimadaka beach in Atchutapuram mandal of Anakapalli district on a leisure trip. However, while taking a selfie at the beach, a giant wave swept them into the sea.

Following their screams, the fishermen near the shore swung into action and rescued four youths.

Kattoju Sai (19), G Ravi Sankar (28), G Sai Priyanka (27), K Kavya (17), K. Phanindra (25), K Sai Kiran (28) belonging to Visakhapatnam visited the beach on Sunday. Of them, Kattoju Sai died, while the condition of Sai Priyanka is said to be serious. She is getting treated in the hospital.