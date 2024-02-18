Anantapur: All set for CM’s ‘Siddham’ meeting in Raptadu today

Anantapur-Puttaparthi : YSRCP's mega show dubbed as 'Siddham' will be held in Raptadu on Sunday. It is aimed at displaying the show of strength of the party workers and to gear them up for the 2024 elections.

The meeting will be a mega congregation of party workers, sympathisers, leaders and supporters in the State from 50 Assembly constituencies representing eight districts in Rayalaseema region. Arrangements are being made to accommodate lakhs of people at the meeting venue set up in a sprawling 118 acres land in Raptadu constituency.

Party activists, police and the district administration are engaged in making foolproof arrangements for the meeting. Steps are being taken for supply of drinking water, ensure proper seating arrangements and barricading in the area.

Apart from hundreds of private vehicles and private school buses, nearly 2,000 RTC buses will be pressed into service to bring people from 8 districts to the meeting. Hundreds of party leaders, 50 MLAs and 8 MP's would be participating in the Siddham meeting.

Traffic has been diverted in view of the Chief Minister's meeting, according to SP KKN Anburajan. Vehicles coming from Hyderabad and going towards Bengaluru will go via Mamillapalle towards Kanaganapalle, Nootimadugu, Kalyandurg and Anantapur.

Those going to Chennai will be diverted to go towards Pangal road to NH 44. Those going to Hyderabad will go towards Battalapalle, Narpala, Bukkarayasamudram, Gooty road, Tadakaleru and Somuladoddi touching NH 44.

The police are requesting the people to put up with inconvenience and co-operate for the smooth flow of traffic. District in-charge Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has described Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the most popular Chief Minister in the country.

He along with Raptadu MLA Topudurthi Prakash Reddy, district YSRCP president Pyla Narasimhaiah and Minister Ushasri Charan reviewed the arrangements at the meeting venue.

Peddireddi told reporters that the opposition parties TDP &Co would be baffled at the people's response to the meeting which would send shivers into the spines of the TDP leaders. TDP candidates would lose their deposits in Rayalaseema region, he declared.