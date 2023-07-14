Anantapur: Political activity heats up as polls less than a year

Anantapur-Puttaparthi : Political parties, people’s organisation’s and trade unions have suddenly become active, realising that elections are not far away, adding to the political heat. State NGO unions, Asha workers and Anganwadi workers, of late, have all taken to streets believing this is right time to bend the necks of government being in an election season. The ruling party government, they believe will be accommodative with elections to Assembly and Parliament drawing near and with hardly 7-8 months left for election notification, it’s time to soften attitudes and give sops. The government will not run its shoulders on the wrong side as every vote is valuable and crucial for victory.

The dharna chowks near Collector’s office is filled with agitators every day. While the ruling party climbs down and tries to be accommodative, opposition party leaders particularly TDP and JSP are rallying around agitators promising heaven to them.

Meanwhile political party functionaries are coming out from their shell and actively participating in party programmes. Prospective candidates have already launched people-connect programmes in their constituencies.

The Jana Sena party, which is inactive all these days, has woken up from slumber and the JSP district president Varun is nowadays seen very much in public service connecting with people. The Communist parties are hyper-active taking up causes of different sections of people.

The prospective candidates for renomination in both YSRCP and TDP also have launched their constituency connect programmes. The TDP and YSRCP have launched a malicious and vociferous campaign against each other discrediting one another.

The TDP and the YSRCP are in an upbeat mood, the former because of the success of their every public programmes and the later’s over-confidence based on their performance on the welfare front.

While it is festive season for politicians and tight schedules for officials trying to catch up with CM video review meetings, it is nuisance for general public to put up with roadshows, agitations, sloganeering and political activity an year before elections and a hard time for police to catch up with policing for scores of political events at a time.