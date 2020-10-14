Andhra Pradesh Government will extend support to farmers: Kannababu

Visakhapatnam: The government will extend support to the farmers who suffered crop damage due to rains in every possible way, said Agriculture and District in-charge Minister Kurasala Kannababu here on Tuesday.



He held a review meeting with the officials at circuit house here. Speaking to the media, the Minister said enumeration of crop loss will commence once the rains subside.

He said that the State received heavy rains in August and September, while crop losses were reported in West Godavari, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts.

Further, he said seeds will be distributed on subsidy to groundnut farmers and assured them that they need not worry.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, MPs MVV Satyanarayana, B V Satyavathi, District Collector V Vinay Chand, DIG LKV Ranga Rao, City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, Visakhapatnam District SP B Krishna Rao and MLAs participated in the meeting.