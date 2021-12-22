Andhra Pradesh: Panchayat Secretary held for taking bribe in Srikakulam

The ACB sleuths have arrested panchayat secretary Pagoti Vishveshwara Rao of Ramakrishnapuram in Sarvakota mandal in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday while taking a bribe of Rs 2,000. According to ACB DSP BVS Ramanamurthy, a man from Ramakrishnapuram panchayat applied for a birth certificate in November for his job requirement, however, it has been late getting the document from the RDO.



Meanwhile, the panchayat secretary, who brought the document from the RDO on the 6th of this month, demanded a bribe of Rs 2,000 to give it to the victim. The victim then approached the ACB officials.

The victim then went there at around 4.50 pm after being told by Panchayat Secretary Vishveswar Rao to come to Saravakota Mandal Parishad where he would submit a certificate. Vishveswar Rao was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 to the officer.

The ACB DSP said that the panchayat secretary has been working in the Ramakrishnapuram panchayat since 2014 and many allegations have already been leveled against him. He said the panchayat secretary would be arrested and produced in the ACB court in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.