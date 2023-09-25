Andhra University to recruit 528 faculty posts

Visakhapatnam: 528 Faculty posts at Andhra University will be filled soon for various departments, said the university Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday, the VC said the recruitment on the campus came to a halt from 1993. "Currently, the varsity is managing with a total of 190 faculty members. With the additional 528 teaching staff, quality of education will be enhanced at Andhra University," Prof. Prasad Reddy mentioned.

The notification for the posts will be released in a week and interviews will be called for in 1:4 ratio.