AP government explores synergies with Western Australia in various sectors

Visakhapatnam: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the Western Australia has come forward to collaborate and partner with the AP government to invest in mines, education, skill development and industry sectors.

At the meeting held with the Western Australia delegates in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the IT Minister exuded confidence that going forward, AP and Western Australia would look forward to a long-standing relationship.

Further, the IT Minister stated that under the able leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state is going to witness a boom in the industrial sector.

Rich in resources and infrastructure, Amarnath said, Andhra Pradesh aims to strengthen the logistics hubs by making use of the long coastline. With AP gaining the top place in the ease of doing business, the IT Minister added, the objective is to tap the potential further by collaborating with the Western Australia.

The Andhra Pradesh government has signed half a dozen MoUs with the Western Australia delegation to boost partnership in various sectors, including trade and exports.

As AP is endowed with natural resources, infrastructure, transparency, friendly-industrial policy, Amarnath said more investors were going to evince interest in investing in the state in future.

By forging partnership and collaboration with Western Australia, investment, trade and exports in Andhra Pradesh are going see a major transformation, said

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. "There is no dearth of qualified graduates in AP. With the support of Western Australia, they will further be equipped with required skill sets," mentioned Buggana. Deputy Premier of Western Australia Roger Cook said the collaboration intends to explore opportunities in battery manufacturing sectors.

Minister for International Education and Culture and Arts David Templeman said a number of students were studying in Australia and they could further be trained.

Industries and Commerce Special Chief Secretary R Karikal Valaven, Director of Industries, Commerce and Export Promotion G Srijana, among others shared insights into growth of the state in various sectors.