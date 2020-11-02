Visakhapatnam: Home Minister M Sucharita visited Sundarayya Colony in Gajuwaka on Monday to meet the family members of Varalakshmi and console them.

Accompanied by District Collector V Vinay Chand, she handed over a cheque for Rs. 10 lakh as compensation announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the parents of Varalakshmi.

The Minister told the family members of the Intermediate girl that the case is being dealt by the Disha police and justice would soon be meted out to them. In order to root out such atrocities from happening in future, Sucharita also underlined the need to create awareness on gender sensitivity at school and college levels. She said steps would be taken to speed up the process of investigation.

Akhil Sai, Varalakshmi's friend, had slit her throat on the road when she went to meet him at a temple in Gajuwaka on Saturday evening. She died due to excessive bleeding while undergoing treatment at King George Hospital.

In connection with the murder case, the police had taken Akhil Sai and another friend of Varalakshmi Ramu into custody.

The police suspect a love triangle to be the reason behind the murder. Investigation is in progress.

Disha special officer Kruthika Shukla, DCP Aishwarya Rastogi and others accompanied the Minister to Varalakshmi's residence.