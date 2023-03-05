AP inches forward to global map through a grand GIS

After the formation of the YSRCP government, the Global Investors Summit-2023(GIS) turned out to be eventful, exceeding the expectations. Even as the state government focused primarily on 14 sectors, the investments worth Rs.13 lakh crore rained from 20 sectors through 352 MoUs. The arrival of the industrial bigwigs on one side, impressive cultural programmes on the other and enthusiastic presence of students and delegates, the city wore a festive atmosphere during the two-day-long GIS.





With a minimum expectation of Rs 2 lakh crore initially, the GIS drew the attention of the global investors and earned the AP government a whopping Rs.13 lakh crore. This has not only attracted the attention of neighbouring states but also countries across the world. Following the presence of industrial giants and billionaires on the dais, the day one of the summit hogged the much required limelight. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear that efforts would be made to ground the MoUs signed at the GIS. Industrial experts too expect that a majority of the projects agreed would be realised at the earliest.





The summit played a key role to project AP as the most favoured destination to draw investors. The sessions focused on 15 sectors, including IT, renewable energy and green hydrogen, healthcare and medical equipment, agriculture and food processing and electronics. Four auditoriums were dedicated to carry out sessions involving experts from across the globe in a hassle-free manner.





The day-long sessions concluded with enchanting cultural events. The state's cultural diversity was brought to the fore through the show. An overwhelming participation of students was witnessed on the day-two of the summit. "There is so much to learn from the GIS as we could explore opportunities available and pick up best practices. Visakhapatnam is a favoured place for us to pursue our academics. After completion of our studies, we would like to apply the knowledge acquired and tread on an entrepreneurial journey in our home town," shared Agenorwot Patience, Caroline Kemo Kereng and Gofaone Basha, Uganda and Botswana based students from Andhra University.





Among a host of guests, including chairman of Avaada Group Vineet Mittal, managing director of Hetero Group of Companies Vamsi Krishna Bandi, Badminton champion PV Sindhu graced the concluding day of the GIS. Following the eventful organisation of the two-day summit that involved coordinated efforts from GVMC, police, tourism, VMRDA, and other departments.



