AP tourism video contest

Visakhapatnam: Marking the ‘World Tourism Day’ observed on September 27, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) and AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) are organising AP tourism video competition.

The contest will be held for the participants in six districts, including Srikakulam, Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli.

Participants are required to create and upload a video not exceeding 3 minutes length. They can choose any tourist spot of their preference within the six districts. However, the video should highlight unique features and attractions of the selected spot. In the spirit of promoting hidden gems of Andhra Pradesh, videos featuring unexplored tourist spots within the six districts will be given priority during the assessment process. Participants are encouraged to explore and showcase the lesser-known treasures of the state. The voice-over language for the videos should be either Telugu or English. A distinguished panel of judges will be appointed for the assessment of the videos.

Top three prizes will be awarded to the most outstanding entries on September 27 marking the ‘World Tourism Day.’

For registration, participants can visit https://aptourism.ap.gov.in/apworldtourismday/#/Register. Submission for the video contest should be done on or before September 25 by 5 pm.