APCC secretary Mula Venkatarao supports JEE, NEET exams

Visakhapatnam: APCC secretary Mula Venkatarao welcomed the Centre's decision of conducting JEE and NEET exams as not doing it would adversely affect the students of lakhs of students.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said both the exams were postponed twice due to evolving Covid-19 situation. "Students spend more than a year to prepare for these exams and are eager to appear for them. Our students are our nation's asset.

If we don't have exams now there will be more students would have to compete for the same number of seats next year," he said. He said postponement will also upset future plans and employment opportunities of the students.