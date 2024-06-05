Naveen resigns after 24-year rule as Odisha CM

  • Menu
After suffering massive defeat in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday resigned from his position as Chief Minister of Odisha, marking the end of 24-year tenure.

Bhubaneswar: After suffering massive defeat in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday resigned from his position as Chief Minister of Odisha, marking the end of 24-year tenure. The Biju Janata Dal leader submitted his resignation to Governor Raghubar Das at Raj Bhavan.

Despite a significant number of party supporters gathered at his residence, Naveen chose to go alone to the Governor's house to tender his resignation. He waved at the waiting journalists but refrained from making any statements before leaving.

With the resignation from the CM’s post, a long era of Naveen Patnaik, spanning over 27 years in Odisha politics, has come to an end.

Naveen had assumed office as Chief Minister on March 5, 2000 and it was not a happy ending for the 78-year-old politician.

