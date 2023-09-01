APEITA GM focuses on placing AP on global map

Visakhapatnam: Having worked with global leaders offshore and onshore and business teams in Asia Pacific countries, North America and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, V Sreedhar Reddy, General Manager of Andhra Pra-desh Electronics and IT Agency (IT Promotions), ITE&C Department of Government of Andhra Pradesh, expresses confidence that his vast ex-perience aids in developing and implementing strategies to promote Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and trade in alignment with the coun-try’s economic and technological goals.



In an interview with The Hans India, he shares how his domain exper-tise helps in achieving sustainable growth trajectory for steering IT and IT-enabled Service (ITeS) sectors way forward.

With Andhra Pradesh ranked top in the Ease of Doing Business, Sreedhar Reddy envisages that his 23 years of experience in leading global banking, financial services, Information Technology is certain to add value in accelerating business growth, IT and ITeS fields in par-ticular.

In three-and-a-half years of essaying the role of GM of APEITA (IT Pro-motions), ITE&C Department of GoAP, Sreedhar Reddy bagged the ‘Most Prominent IT and ITeS Industry Leader-2023 Andhra Pradesh award presented by Mint Business as a part of its recent 50th national awards ceremony held in Hyderabad.

“I was one among 72 people from diverse backgrounds nominated for the award in different categories for their contributions to society. It’s one of my defining moments. Such magnitude of recognition not only inspires me to a great extent but also raises the bar,” opines Sreedhar Reddy.

Next, he will receive outstanding achievement award for Information Technology and Finance by the International Achievers Conference and Most Prominent Industry Leadership Award for Information Technology and Finance by the Indian Economic Development and Research Asso-ciation.

During the Global Investors’ Summit held in Visakhapatnam, Sreedhar Reddy was instrumental in bringing investments to Andhra Pra-desh. From launching YSR electronics manufacturing cluster at Kop-parthy to organising IT and electronics events and conducting Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam, Sreedhar Reddy says he played a significant part in generating revenue to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore through various investments from IT companies based in the US, UK, Australia and Singapore to Visakhapatnam.

Apart from drafting strategy development, Sreedhar Reddy says his key responsibilities include identifying potential foreign investors, building partnership, providing guidance to foreign investors on regulatory frameworks and investment policies, carrying out market research, identifying emerging trends, among a host of others.

Spearheading operations of APEITA, Sreedhar Reddy lays emphasis on making a strong presence in the potential markets of the global IT in-dustry and placing Andhra Pradesh on the world map.