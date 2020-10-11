App ‘YAAWA’ launched in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: YAAWA – You Ask and We Answer is an instant doubt clearing app for both High School and Engineering students launched on Saturday in Visakhapatnam.

Chief guest O Naresh Kumar, CEO, Symbiosys, launched the logo and the app and wished the young team all success. He said this app helps many students and it is the need of the hour.

"YAAWA's unique selling point (USP) is, providing instant help to clear the doubts of the students at a very affordable pricing and thus helping them secure extra marks," said Rithvik Reddy Yeduru, Founder & Vice President, High School Operations.

YAAWA platform supports two verticals, High School segment and Engineering segment, headed by Sreekar Manchukonda, Vice President, Engineering Operations.

Other members of the YAAWA app team, Madhusudhan Reddy, CEO, Rajshekar Reddy, CTO, Tejaswi Appala, Director Engineering Operations, and Sarita Sahoo, Director Advisors Engagement, were present at the launch. For more information on the app, please visit www.yaawa.app. The app is available on both google play store and iOS Appstore.