Live
- Crores lost in major fire at oil factory in Bengal's Howrah
- EPS demands prayer facilities for Muslim prisoners in Vellore jail
- Amazon Great Indian Festival: Smartphone deals, iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
- KTR meets Ponnala Lakshmaiah, says he will be given an appropriate position in BRS
- TDP leaders criticizing the behavior of prison officials
- India likely to see 6.3 mn foldable smartphone shipments by 2027
- FPI sell figure at Rs 9,784 cr in Oct
- National Dessert Day 2023: History, meaning and ways to celebrate the day sweetly
- TDP calls for Nyayaniki Sankellu program tomorrow in support of Naidu
- High-level meeting likely to take call on winding up MMTC, STC, PEC
Just In
Applications of industry 4.0 concepts focus on advanced modules
Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) featured a five-day continuing education programme on 'Applications of industry 4.0 concepts'.
Visakhapatnam: Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) featured a five-day continuing education programme on 'Applications of industry 4.0 concepts'.
This course has advanced modules such as smart manufacturing, additive manufacturing, robotics, Internet of Things, augmented reality, etc., which were delivered by eminent personalities from IITs, universities and industries.
The course laid emphasis on the importance of adopting industry 4.0 elements to develop world-class weapons and bridging the technology gap with advanced nations.
Distinguished Scientist and Director General (Naval Systems and Materials) Y Sreenivas Rao highlighted that Industry 4.0 concepts are very much required to progress towards 'Atmanirbharata Bharat' and suggested all the employees to hone their skills in advanced concepts to contribute positively in the development of DRDO and nation.
Outstanding Scientist and Director NSTL Abraham Varughese motivated employees to upgrade knowledge in such concepts on a regular basis to meet project deadlines.
Scientist-F and Course Director S Madhu Kiran has initiated and imparted training to DRDO employees on Industry 4.0 concepts to make the workforce aware of cutting edge defence technologies.