Applications of industry 4.0 concepts focus on advanced modules

Visakhapatnam: Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) featured a five-day continuing education programme on 'Applications of industry 4.0 concepts'.

This course has advanced modules such as smart manufacturing, additive manufacturing, robotics, Internet of Things, augmented reality, etc., which were delivered by eminent personalities from IITs, universities and industries.

The course laid emphasis on the importance of adopting industry 4.0 elements to develop world-class weapons and bridging the technology gap with advanced nations.

Distinguished Scientist and Director General (Naval Systems and Materials) Y Sreenivas Rao highlighted that Industry 4.0 concepts are very much required to progress towards 'Atmanirbharata Bharat' and suggested all the employees to hone their skills in advanced concepts to contribute positively in the development of DRDO and nation.

Outstanding Scientist and Director NSTL Abraham Varughese motivated employees to upgrade knowledge in such concepts on a regular basis to meet project deadlines.

Scientist-F and Course Director S Madhu Kiran has initiated and imparted training to DRDO employees on Industry 4.0 concepts to make the workforce aware of cutting edge defence technologies.