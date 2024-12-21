APSRTC achieves 70% of its parcel target

Visakhapatnam: APSRTC parcel revenue target for the year of 2024-25 has been set for Rs 500 crore and so far, about 70 per cent of the target has been met, said transport, youth and sports minister Mandi-palli Ramprasad Reddy.

Launching APSRTC’s month-long celebration of cargo door delivery system at Visakhapatnam Dwaraka bus station here on Friday, the minister said that it will be continued till January 19.

Ramprasad Reddy said that APSRTC gained popularity by transporting more than 8 lakh par-cels every month within 24 hours from anywhere in the state. RTC has taken steps to deliver the parcel to the home quickly with very low door delivery charges, he added. He stated that there is door delivery facility in 80 centres, including main centres of the districts of the state.

Further, the transport minister said that Vizianagaram zone-1 has been at the first place in the state in terms of parcel service revenue for the past four years. Similarly, in terms of commer-cial revenue, zone-1 has been in the lead for the last two years, he added.

Door delivery facility has been provided at Visakhapatnam counters of Dwaraka bus station, Maddilapalem, Anakapalli and Narsipatnam, the minister said. Delivering 31,000 parcels and Rs.60 lakh revenue is being generated through the service in the state on a daily basis, Ram-prasad Reddy informed.

Later, the minister inspected the departments at Dwaraka bus station.

As part of the visit, he interacted with passengers and enquired about the services provided by the RTC to the passengers. He also inspected several shops and hotels in the complex and ex-pressed his satisfaction over their maintenance.

RTC zonal chairman Donnu Dora, Vizianagaram zonal executive director A Vijaya Kumar, dis-trict public transport officer B Appalanaidu, deputy chief traffic manager G Satyanarayana, deputy chief mechanical engineer K Raja Sekhar accompanied the minister.