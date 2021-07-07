Asbestos sheets donated to build roof, walls

Visakhapatnam: Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation in Paderu provided 34 fibre cement sheets of 10 feet by 6 feet size for the construction of the walls and roof to one of the poor families of Kothapalli tribal village, Paderu in Visakhapatnam district.

Till now, the family had only a tarpaulin sheet as a roof and some of the walls had collapsed. They continued to suffer during rainy and summer seasons due to lack of proper ceiling.

The service organisation in the region identified such poor tribal families suffering from artificial roofs. The members of the organisation intend to distribute 108 roof materials to the tribal families, marking the 100th birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai by 2025.