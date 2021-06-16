Ashok Gajapathi Raj accompanied by family members offers prayers at Simhachalam temple

Visakhapatnam: Former Union Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju along with his family members offered prayers at Simhachalam temple on Wednesday.

Ashok later visited the Goshala maintained by the Devasthanam. It may be recalled that the AP High Court on Monday cancelled the appointment of Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju as chairperson of the Maharaja Alak Narayan Society of Arts and Science (MANSAS) Trust and Simhachalam Devasthanam and reinstated Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the trust's chairman.

It was Ashok's first visit to the Devasthanam, after the High Court's verdict.

The court had dismissed the government order appointing Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju as chairperson of MANSAS Trust and Simhachalam Devasthanam and reinstated the former Union Minister.

The AP government earlier in March, 2020, appointed Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju as chairperson of the trust and the Devasthanam in place of Ashok Gajapathi Raju.