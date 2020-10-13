Bangladesh's vessel drifts ashore at Visakhapatnam port amid heavy winds

Visakhapatnam: A Bangladeshi vessel M.V.MAA , 80mtrs of length, has drifted aground on the beach at the Northern edge of Visakhapatnam Port Trust limit last night.

According to sources, the vessel reached Visakhapatnam two days before and was anchored for the customs clearance to gain access to the VPT.

According to sources, both the anchors of the vessel were snapped and the vessel got drifted ashore due to heavy winds and swell.

Currently, it is grounded on the beach near Tenneti Park in Visakhapatnam.

The information has been passed on to the Coast Guard officials for necessary course of action.