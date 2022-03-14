Basic amenities continue to be elusive

Visakhapatnam: Formed decades before, Mytri Nagar in Simhachalam is deprived of basic amenities.

The residents here eagerly wait for better roads and drains as they are in a very bad condition. Although the colony is not deprived of drainage system completely, lack of connectivity and regular maintenance cause hindrance to the free flow of sewage. Some of the lanes do not have drains at all. Except the main road, the other streets remain to be kaccha roads. During monsoon season, the residents here say that they have to wade through slushy paths when they step out of their house. But of all the problems, the residents say, drainage system needs a large attention at Mytri Nagar. "Not a single drain looks clean in the locality as they are blocked with debris. Sanitation staff has to clear the blockages and ensure a free flow of sewage along the drains," says Ch Ramakrishna, a resident of the colony. Most of the people here say that the sanitation staff visits are not regular and hence the maintenance of the colony takes a back seat. Seasonal diseases are another cause for concern for the residents. About the park that has come up in the colony, Narasimham, president of residents' welfare association, says that a park was developed in the colony through public-private partnership mode. "The GVMC is yet to come forward to contribute to the park development and ensure its completion at the earliest," he says.

Lack of concrete roads, make the commuting a challenging task for the residents of the neighbourhood. With poor sanitaition maintenance and lack of proper roads, Myrtri Nagar cries for attention.