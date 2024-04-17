Bheemili is set to be transformed into a model constituency: Avanthi

Visakhapatnam: Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao laid emphasis that no other MLA keeps revisiting the constituency, taking stock of the issues present there at frequent intervals and working towards resolving them as much as he did in the past five years and it is going to work as a big plus point for him in the ensuing polls.

In an interview with The Hans India, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, aka Avanthi, reiterates that he did not foray into politics for business save for service.

Even as the YSRCP’s Bheemunipatnam candidate, contesting for the third time in the same constituency for 2024 polls, is intensifying his campaign strategies, he says that his opponent Ganta Srinivasa Rao from TDP is not considered as competent. “However, the alliance candidate is a lobbyist and adept in managing the media. Basically, he ventured into politics for business.

Apparently, about 80 per cent of the segment he contested from remains unexplored by him. On the contrary, I have made repeated visits to the constituency, interacted with people several times in the past five years,” the MLA reasons.

From developing roads to bridges, drains to parks and other infrastructure for Rs.500 crore-plus thus far, Avanthi explains that Rs 2,200 crore was spent for welfare of the constituency people.

“As part of the YSRCP’s Nadu-Nedu flagship scheme, several government schools have been revamped and about 10 PHCs were set up in Bheemili. In addition, a host of long pending issues has been resolved in the segment. Close to 87 per cent of people have been benefited either through direct benefit transfer or non-DBT,” the MLA informs.

As many as 34,000 beneficiaries received house site pattas in the Bheemili. Revival of the jute mill, construction of the Oberoi Group’s seven-star luxury hotel with an investment of Rs 500 crore, construction of RTC complex at Tagarapuvalasa with the support of CSR funds of Rs 2 crore from Divi’s Labs form a part of the development initiatives taken up in the constituency.

In a segment that has about 3.50 lakh voters, the MLA says that the presence of women is comparatively more in Bheemili.

Talking about Simhachalam ‘panchagramalu’ temple lands issue, Avanthi says although owners could not dispose of the property as of now, government permission is sought to take up house repairs. “However, bringing a permanent solution for ‘panchagramalu’ is our top priority once we get re-elected,” he stresses.

Reiterating that ‘Avanthi’ is a ‘brand’, the MLA says that Bheemili will further be transformed into a model constituency.

“Tourism development, MSME Park at Kanamam in Anandapuram will be established. With Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy considered as ‘God’ for those belonging to weaker sections, the YSRCP is certain to emerge victorious in 2024 polls,” the former Tourism Minister expressed

confidence.

After getting re-elected, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to administer from Visakhapatnam and, eventually, North Andhra is going to witness a major transformation, adds Avanthi.