Bhogapuram: Yuvagalam unites TDP, JSP

Bhogapuram (Vizianagaram) : The TDP-Jana Sena combine blew the bugle for “Political battle of Kurukshetra”. The mammoth public meeting organised to coincide with the conclusion of the 226 days of Yuvagalam, a walkathon by TDP national general secretary Lokesh who covered 2,136 km, turned out to be a mega meeting where Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu shared the dais and reiterated their assurance to restore the lost glory of the Andhra Pradesh if voted to power. They had given a slogan “Jagan Povali, Cycle Ravali.”

Stating that it was a day to celebrate Lokesh’s Padayatra success, Pawan Kalyan said he had noticed that this walkathon was different from what Jagan had undertaken. He said he envies Lokesh. “I envy him because I missed a chance to take part in the padayatra.”

This padayatra, he said, was not to fondle the cheeks of women or shower kisses on them. It was a serious effort to understand the ground conditions of various sections of people and tell them not to get disappointed with the destruction that was taking place since the people's government by TDP-Jana Sena combine would be formed after 100 days. Pawan explained in detail what made him enter in alliance with TDP. He said the state needs an experienced leader like Naidu. He said there was some communication gap in 2019 which led to break in alliance but now both are determined to put the state back on track.

Pawan said he was upset when the government illegally arrested Naidu and he instantly decided to stand by him.

“YSRCP started their journey with destruction and it has become never ending. They have gagged the voice of those who want to question them. They do not know what democracy is,” he said.



“No leader in the history of AP, including Y S Rajasekhar Reddy had made such vulgar comments on women who never came out of house or were there in politics. Jagan did not respect his own sister and mother. No wonder women suffered so much under his regime,” he said.

“If YSRCP comes to power again, everyone will have to hold a sword to protect them. I informed this to Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he explained why he has decided to go with TDP,” Pawan Kalyan said.

Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Lokesh for his walkathon and endorsed what Pawan Kalyan had said. He said Yuvagalam had become Janagalam. He said soon TDP and Jana Sena will hold two mammoth public meetings at Amaravati and Tirupati where they would be releasing the joint manifesto. He said together, they would ensure that jobs were created for the youth. He said the alliance was to save the state or for any individual benefits either for him or Pawan. “It is to save the future of the people of the state and their children,” he thundered.

Earlier, actor-turned-politician N Balakrishna also spoke.