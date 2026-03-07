Biodiversity Park has been educating students

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Metropolitan Commissioner N Tej Bharath stated that the Biodiversity Park, established 25 years ago under the aegis of the Dolphin Nature Conservation Society and with the support of VMRDA, has gained a special place by providing immense knowledge not only to the student community across Visakhapatnam but also to those visiting from neighboring states.

He noted that the park houses a wide variety of plant species, including forest plants that grow in all climatic conditions, a large collection of medicinal plants, rare flowering plant species and even endangered plant varieties. He commended conservation and cultivation of such plant species.

The Commissioner further stated that the park stands as a living testimony to biodiversity conservation for future generations and appreciated the tireless efforts of the founders Mantha Rama Murty and Mangathayi Mantha and members Prasad, Joga Rao, Kameswara Rao, among others, behind the initiative.

He assured that the VMRDA would always extend its support for the development of this park and encouraged the organisers to consider steps towards establishing more such biodiversity parks in future.