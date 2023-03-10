BJP will cash in on anti-govt mood in MLC polls: Veerraju

It is unfortunate that the government employees have to resort to agitations like never before, similar to how political leaders take up in Andhra Pradesh, said BJP state president Somu Veerraju. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Somu Veerraju said the YSRCP government failed in fulfilling the promises made.





He mentioned that the BJP would extend support to resolve the employees' issues and take active role in agitations. Employees who are meant for the public service should not step back to achieve their reasonable demands, the BJP state president urged. The government employees have forgotten about the DA and have reached a stage where they think it is enough if they get their salaries on time, he mentioned.





Further, Veerraju said the YSRCP government appointed advisors and paid salaries to them in lakhs without any delay. He wondered about the use of the advisor system in the state. He demanded the release of a white paper on the benefits of government advisors to the public.





Veerraju appealed to the employees to serve the public alone and not for the YSRCP. He said the BJP cadre was working to grab the anti-government votes in favour of the saffron party in the MLC elections. He mentioned that the party will reach out to people and explain various development and welfare programmes implemented by the Central government to them.





Speaking about the development of the major temples, Somu Veerraju clarified that the Union government would allocate funds to Annavaram, Simhachalam and Srisailam Devasthanams. BJP state vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju, BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president M Raveendra, Anakapalli in-charge Prakash Reddy and state working committee member Nagendra participated in the conference.



