Book on fight against VSP privatisation launched

Visakhapatnam: Vice Chancellor of Centurion University GSN Raju informed that the ongoing Ukku stir against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) will gain support from various countries across the world. Launching a book 'The People's Steel Plant and the Fight against Privatisation in Visakhapatnam,' the Vice Chancellor said the book was published by Tri-Continental Institute for Social Research.

He said it has already been released in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Hindi languages. Prof Raju mentioned that ever since the Central government announced the privatisation of the VSP, protests are being carried out in various forms across Andhra Pradesh. Further, the VC said he launched a book written by Narasinga Rao which received wide recognition among the public earlier.

Speaking on the occasion, CITU state president Ch Narasinga Rao informed that the employees and trade unions have been staging protests for the past 600 days against 100 percent disinvestment of the plant, gaining support from all sections of people. Narasinga Rao stated that the employees of the VSP are ready to make sacrifices for the protection of the industry. CITU Visakha district general secretary RKSV Kumar and VSP union leader P Srinivasa Rao participated in the event.