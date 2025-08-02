Botcha points out that state’s law and order maintenance has gone haywire

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana pointed out that anarchy prevails in the state with the coalition’s inefficient governance.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday, he said that the state suffers from lack of law and order and the ruling party resorts to making derogatory remarks against women. “The crime rate has gone up in the state after the coalition government came to power. Rapes and assaults against women and minors have increased in an alarming manner. Also, ganja peddlers are getting the support of the government,” the MLC criticised.

During YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Nellore, Botcha Satyanarayana recalled, police imposed unwarranted restrictions and dug up roads to prevent people from gathering. “It clearly indicates that the government is scared of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and there is growing intolerance among people,” he stated.

The language being used by TDP leaders against women leaders including RK Roja and ZP chairperson U Haritha shows their audacity and respect for women, the MLC mentioned.

Vizag has been gravely exploited by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his coterie by allotting prime lands at low prices. “Lands worth Rs 1,500 crore are being given on long lease to Lulu Group. Former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy promoted IT in Vizag while the coalition is merely exploiting the resources,” he said. Students did not get fee reimbursement, farmers are not getting MSP and there is no crop insurance or input subsidy, while women are cheated by false promises, the MLC added.