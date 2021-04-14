Botcha Satyanarayana terms Chandrababu Naidu stone-pelting charge a 'drama'

Visakhapatnam: Unable to accept defeat in the byelection, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has put up a new 'stone pelting drama' to gain sympathy among people, alleged municipal administration and urban development minister Botcha Satyanarayana.



Addressing the media here on Tuesday, the minister said the police officials confirmed that there was no evidence of stone pelting at all in the area as alleged by Naidu during a road show held in Tirupati ahead of by-polls.

The minister exuded confidence that despite Naidu's 'drama', the YSRCP will emerge victorious in the ensuing byelection in Tirupati.

Along with the TDP, the minister said, the BJP-Jana Sena alliance is also contesting in Tirupati. "The Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, however, slipped into quarantine as he is 'smart' enough to understand that it is not going to work with the BJP in Tirupati," the minister pointed out.

Being a national party, Satayanarana said, the BJP has no right to demand votes. "Is there any state ruled by the BJP wherein the volunteers knock the doors of the beneficiaries to handover pension to them?" the minister said. He said YSRCP was the only party that reaches out to the weaker sections and it is sure to win in the bypolls as it did in both municipal and gram panchayat elections.