Brandix bags Greentech Environment Award

Visakhapatnam: Brandix India Apparel City Private Limited (BIAC), one of the largest dedicated apparel and textile manufacturing parks in Asia, was conferred with the prestigious ‘Greentech Environment Award 2023’ in environmental excellence category by Greentech Foundation.



The award was presented recently to BIAC by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary to the government of Assam, Arup Kumar Misra, chairman of Pollution Control Board (PCB), Assam, and Shantanu Kumar Dutta, member secretary, PCB and it was received on behalf of BIAC by Mohini Rani Sabhavath, sustainability environmental engineer. The award presentation programme was conducted along with the Greentech Foundation’s Environment Summit in Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. BIAC’s commitment towards environmental sustainability recognises the multifaceted nature of the actions required to ensure a sustainable future. About 50 percent of the park’s annual water consumption is met sustainably through rainwater harvesting ponds and the first industry in the state to have installed a solar sludge drying process unit, BIAC is a zero-landfill apparel park. It aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2030 through continuous investment in clean energy, optimising overall energy consumption and creating carbon sinks in the form of plantations.

Speaking about the company’s efforts in sustainability, country head - Brandix India, Neil Rosayro, said, “Receiving the environmental excellence award is a significant milestone for BIAC. It stands as a testimony to our continued commitment towards sustainable practices and inspires us to push boundaries for a greener and more sustainable future.”