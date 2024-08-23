CEMS to conduct 60-day programme on technology

Visakhapatnam: The Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS) in collaboration with the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), concluded its latest training programme focused on advanced software and hardware technology.

The 60-day programme offers courses such as warehouse executive and warehouse pickers.

The second and third batches have completed their training recently. Of the 50 trained students, 40 secured placements in leading multinational companies across Chennai and Hyderabad.

During the certificate distribution ceremony, Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority M. Angamuthu commended students on their achievements, encouraged them to pursue higher studies and explore job opportunities in other developed cities so that their horizons would widen. The head of the institution highlighted the successful placement of 40 students in reputed organisations.

The event was attended by Durgesh Kumar Dubey, Deputy Chairperson of the VPA along with other senior officials from CEMS and port.