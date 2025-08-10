Central Bank celebrates 144th Founder’s Day

Visakhapatnam: Central Bank of India celebrated its 144th Founder’s Day at the Regional Office, Visakhapatnam.

The day marked the birth anniversary of the bank’s visionary founder, Sir Sorabji Pochkhanawala, who laid the foundation of India’s first Swadeshi bank. As part of the celebrations, a garlanding ceremony was held and floral tributes were paid to the founder’s portrait.

AVR Murty, regional head, addressed the gathering highlighting life lessons, dedication, and values of Sir Pochkhanawala. He urged the employees to imbibe the founder’svision of service, integrity, and commitment to nation-building in their professional journey. The event was attended by staff members from the regional office and nearby branches.